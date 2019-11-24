JIM NOWLAN: Curbing corruption in Illinois

Our state is arguably embedded in a political culture (patterns of behavior) of corruption (unearned personal gain at public expense). This doesn’t mean that everyone in the Prairie State is corrupt, but that there is a learned disposition among too many of us that if we have a chance to take advantage of government, we might as well do so, as everyone else would do so in the same situation.
I have some ideas that could transform our disposition, but as with any cultural change, it will take time. After all, ingrained habits are hard to break.
Political cultures vary. For example, uncontrollably nice Iowans would scrunch their noses in horror at the bribery and abuse of government power that we brush off as just the way too many Illinois politicians operate.
Corruption has been part of our culture since political candidates on the Illinois frontier treated neighbors to rum and vittles in return for their votes. Later, as recently arrived hyphenated-Americans in Chicago were shunned from legitimate business by the WASPs who arrived earlier, many turned to politics for careers in which they could do well while doing good.
You have free articles remaining.
Things have indeed gotten better on the corruption front in Illinois. But how do we become Iowans, at least when it comes to political culture and ethics?
Changing culture is difficult but can be done, over time. Look at our behavior on drinking and driving as well as smoking. We’re doing a lot less of both. Laws played a part in this. Yet maybe even more important, neither is “cool” anymore.
Two important illuminating books point the way to culture change. In “Nudge,” by high-toned law professors Richard Thaler and Cass Sunnstein, the authors say society can be cajoled, nudged into better behavior by tapping our better instincts.
I like their illustration of the Texas Department of Transportation marketing theme of a few years back: “Don’t Mess with Texas.” These billboards appealed to Texan pride, which is huge, and dramatically reduced unsightly roadside waste. Maybe: “Illinois corruption corrupts our democracy.”
The other book is “Behave,’ by Stanford neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky, who explores our human brain and why we do what we do, both good and bad. In his dense yet lively read, Sapolsky points out, among much else, that humans are wired to behave so as to achieve higher status among our group.
So we need to convince folks that the neighborhood political “big shot” is not to be looked up to. Instead, he is a dirtbag, because his actions might from time to time taint our beloved democracy and constitution. Instead, the course to be admired is the ethical one.
Jim Nowlan is a past professor, government worker and newspaper publisher.