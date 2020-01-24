Jim Nowlan: Illinois should have a national park

There are 61 national parks. California has nine. Illinois has none. In the past couple of years, the Arch in St. Louie and the Dunes in northwestern Indiana have both been designated as national parks. Illinois had better rattle its tin cup out in D.C., as it appears to be “let’s get a park” season.

Do you have any nominees? I do.

Illinois has a 280,000-acre national forest across the southern tip of the state. There are also National Park Service homes and monuments in Illinois, obviously for Abraham Lincoln, and for other sites of historical significance. But no park, with the federal money and visibility to attract tourists that accompany a national park.

I am confident politics played a part in winning the unusual parks sited recently along the Mississippi and Lake Michigan in our neighboring states. Nothing wrong with that. I define politics for my students, roughly, as who gets what. No squeaky wheel, no park.

Illinois state government doesn’t have two nickels to rub together for discretionary projects like beefing up our parks. On the other hand, the federal government prints its own money and obviously doesn’t care about going into the red for new projects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}