Jim Nowlan: Improving school achievement performances

On the other hand, there is almost no correlation I can see in the scatterplot for spending and performance. The scatterplot resembles a goose egg, standing up.

That doesn’t mean spending is unimportant. I am confident the many suburban schools that pay an average of more than $100,000 per year for teachers are able to attract, overall, a greater percentage of teachers who earn master’s degrees in substantive areas such as science, math and English than in school districts near my town, where average salaries are under $50,000. The high-spending schools generally have larger enrollments as well, and thus offer more foreign languages, earlier, and a richer array of challenging coursework.

I would guess that even if the suburban schools paid as little as my rural districts, their students would still perform much better than average — because the parents and peer pressure would demand it. Parents would create and fund foundations to provide what they think their children need to get into top colleges.

We in Illinois are at present embarked on a gradual increase in the state funding for low-wealth districts, which includes most rural districts, so long as state funding is available. I am all for this. Yet, if improved performance doesn’t follow, taxpayers might say: “Why are we doing this?”