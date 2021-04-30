Jim Nowlan: Jumpstarting a manufacturing revival

In Black Hawk College, the Quad Cities have one of the oldest and most solid community colleges in the nation. Black Hawk and UIUC could use the existing collaboration model.

The Rock Island Arsenal is also a big player in the QC. Since the Civil War, the Army has operated a munitions manufacturing plant on the two-square-mile Arsenal Island that lies, literally, in the middle of the Mississippi River, between Illinois and Iowa.

But employment at the Arsenal has dwindled from a high of 13,000 to about 5,500, and the future of America’s defense is no longer in bombs. Leaders at the Arsenal and in the QC understand this. They have the space, and are looking for new missions, before the facility might one day easily be absorbed into other, much larger Department of Defense operations.

The future of America’s defense lies in ever more sophisticated computer chips to guide and operate Star Wars-level defense programs. Indeed, Sen. Durbin and Congresswoman Bustos were critical several years ago in establishing the Army’s Center of Excellence for Additive and Advanced Manufacturing and the Quad City Manufacturing Laboratory at the Rock Island Arsenal. It’s time to leverage these leading-edge assets.