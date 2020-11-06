Jim Nowlan: Space for a third political party

In 1979-80, for example, I organized the presidential campaign of Illinois U.S. Rep. John Anderson, who shifted from a Republican to Independent candidacy in the spring of 1980. By the summer, polls showed Anderson with more than 20% of voter support. But when voters realized he could not win, they defaulted to support one of the two major party candidates who could, and Ronald Reagan won the presidency.

Third parties must convince voters they can win at least some offices. Further, one or both of the two major parties must falter and be vulnerable.

A third party that focused initial efforts in the suburbs could conceivably win some local state legislative and congressional seats, which could become a base from which to build.

Another problem for third parties is that they are either somewhat radical and thus not widely attractive, or they are moderate — I hear lots of people saying we need a moderate party. But such parties are, well, moderate and bland, and thus fail to arouse the passions necessary to build a party.

As for my suburban-based party, I sense voters there tend to be college educated, tolerant of diverse lifestyles, concerned about government overspending and worried about national economic and social decline. They simply want order, harmony and prosperity.