JIM NOWLAN: Tax initiatives vital in 2020

I have rattled on about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax initiatives in the past, yet the topic is important to the future of Illinois, so here goes again.

There are two elements to this. Less than a year from now, we will be asked to vote for or against a constitutional amendment to authorize a progressive income tax (higher rates for higher incomes). If that passes muster, a statute enacted this past spring will automatically go into effect, increasing tax rates on incomes above $250,000 and even much higher for incomes above $5 million. The new tax revenue is expected to raise more than $3 billion per year.

Unfortunately, the state needs the money. There simply is not enough waste and corruption to be excised to fill the gap between present spending and revenue. Most of our state budget goes for state pensions, which the Illinois high court has said can’t be touched; Medicaid (health care for more than 3 million low-income and most nursing home residents), which nobody has figured out how to constrain; and education, which few want to cut. The remaining state agencies are puny by comparison (go to jimnowlan.com for in-depth budget columns).

Indeed, the Pritzker tax increases alone won’t be enough to close the budget gap and pay off old bills.