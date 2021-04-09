JIM NOWLAN: Why Michael Madigan hasn’t yet been indicted

But, if no one gains personally, and there is never a communication between an official and a possible bribee about a quid pro quo, then where is the illegality?

Mike Madigan has been legend for decades in Springfield for never putting his fingerprints, or voice prints, on anything. He doesn’t use email or the phone; instead, he winks and nods, say some insiders, and you can’t indict a guy for winking.

Nor has he apparently received any personal gain from governmental transactions. He hasn’t had to, because he has made his millions heading a law firm that does property tax appeal work in Chicago — most big building owners sign up to be represented by Madigan.

This is a hallowed scam, you might say, in which assessors, some of whom have been handmaidens of Madigan, jack up city building assessments. Then a property tax law firm like Madigan’s (there are half a dozen, all deeply connected to Chicago Dem politicos) goes in and appeals for the property owner clients.

And voilà, the assessment is reduced to about where it should be. Everybody wins, you might say: Property owner gets a tax reduction, and an elected official/private attorney like Madigan “earns” a big fee outside government. All perfectly legal corruption.