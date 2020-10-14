Joe Nocera: No one could have saved coal, steel

Remember how Trump promised to shrink the trade deficit with China? The outcome? In 2016, the U.S. trade deficit with China was $346.8 billion, according to Census Bureau data. Last year, the trade deficit was — are you ready for this? — $345.2 billion. All that Trumpian hullabaloo shaved a negligible $1.6 billion from the trade deficit with China.

This set of issues — what to do about declining industries and the continued off-shoring of jobs — isn’t going to magically go away if Joe Biden is elected in November. So it’s worth thinking about why Trump failed so miserably — and whether anyone could have done any better.

Many people believe that Trump never truly cared about bringing back coal or steel — that what he cared about was cutting taxes for the rich and stopping immigration, and the rest was all for show. I don’t think that’s right — or at least it’s not entirely right.

The problem wasn’t so much that he didn’t take concrete steps but rather that the steps he took failed to move the needle. Why did coal continue to decline? Because natural gas was both cheaper and cleaner, so power companies continued to replace coal-fired power plants with gas-fired plants — as they had been doing during most of Barack Obama’s presidency. Trump couldn’t upend either the free market or society’s desire to reduce pollution.