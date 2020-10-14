Joe Nocera: No one could have saved coal, steel

Remember when President Donald Trump promised to revive the coal industry? When he vowed to “put our miners back to work” during his 2016 campaign trips to coal country? When he said he would end “the war on coal?” A half-dozen times after becoming president, Trump signed bills and executive orders that were supposed to save the industry, always with coal miners standing behind him, applauding his promise to bring coal back.
It hasn’t exactly worked out that way. According to a recent article in the New York Times, 145 coal-burning units at 75 power plants have been idled during Trump’s time in office (“the fastest decline in coal-fuel capacity in any single presidential term”). Some 5,000 coal miners — nearly 10% of the workforce — have lost their jobs while Trump has been president.
Remember when Trump said he was going to revive the steel industry? In an initial burst of enthusiasm, U.S. steel companies cranked up production and hired workers — only to lay many of them off when it turned out there simply wasn’t enough demand to buy the increased U.S. production.
How about manufacturing jobs? Remember when Trump said he was going to stop companies from shifting production abroad and even bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.? Early on, Trump claimed to have cut a deal to keep a Carrier Corp. plant operating in the U.S. instead of moving to Mexico. But just eight months later, Carrier revealed that it was eliminating 338 jobs at the factory — and moving the positions to Mexico. Trump said he would punish companies that moved jobs offshore, but executives quickly realized he was never going to follow through on that threat.
Remember how Trump promised to shrink the trade deficit with China? The outcome? In 2016, the U.S. trade deficit with China was $346.8 billion, according to Census Bureau data. Last year, the trade deficit was — are you ready for this? — $345.2 billion. All that Trumpian hullabaloo shaved a negligible $1.6 billion from the trade deficit with China.
This set of issues — what to do about declining industries and the continued off-shoring of jobs — isn’t going to magically go away if Joe Biden is elected in November. So it’s worth thinking about why Trump failed so miserably — and whether anyone could have done any better.
Many people believe that Trump never truly cared about bringing back coal or steel — that what he cared about was cutting taxes for the rich and stopping immigration, and the rest was all for show. I don’t think that’s right — or at least it’s not entirely right.
The problem wasn’t so much that he didn’t take concrete steps but rather that the steps he took failed to move the needle. Why did coal continue to decline? Because natural gas was both cheaper and cleaner, so power companies continued to replace coal-fired power plants with gas-fired plants — as they had been doing during most of Barack Obama’s presidency. Trump couldn’t upend either the free market or society’s desire to reduce pollution.
One of the things the past four years have proved is that presidents can’t revive industries that are in structural decline. And that despite all the criticism heaped upon it, globalization is nearly impossible to reverse. Yes, Trump is a uniquely incompetent president, but Joe Biden, should he take the White House, is not going to be able to reverse these forces, either.
And he shouldn’t try. The country will be better off if the coal industry disappears. And there are simply too many U.S. companies that rely on cheap imported steel to make their products; raising the price through tariffs is going to hurt the economy far more than it will help the steel industry. Ultimately, it’s pointless to try to save industries whose time has passed.
Joe Nocera is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business.
