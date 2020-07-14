Joe Nocera: Why not criticize California?

Since the surge in the South and Southwest began in early June, a theory has developed as to why the death toll has remained relatively low. Partly, it’s that doctors have a better understanding of how to treat COVID-19; drugs such as remdesivir are among the factors that have apparently made a difference.

It’s pretty obvious why California and Newsom haven’t been pummeled the way Florida, Texas and Arizona have. California is a Democratic state. Gavin Newsom is its Democratic governor. Bringing up California’s pandemic woes punctures the critics’ narrative that Republican mismanagement is the reason for the scary surge in infections.

In truth, Newsom has done many of the same things that his Republican counterparts are being criticized for. He ceded the reopening process to the counties — which raced to end the lockdown before it was wise. Like the Republican governors, he declined to issue a statewide mask mandate, though he did encourage people to use them. He reopened bars, which caused the same problems in California that it caused elsewhere.