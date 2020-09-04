John Duncan: Democrats always remain in lockstep

I voted for Sue Scherer twice. And what politician keeps a lower profile in her district than Representative Scherer? I know her brother, so I voted for Sue. But, sorry, not again. I voted for Rodney Davis because I admire his down-to-earth demeanor and the fact that he is a Republican representative who will work across the aisle in order to get things done in the U.S. Congress. Democratic strategists have targeted Davis' seat primarily, I believe, because he is effective and a hard worker.

After the convention was over I thought, I'm not going to vote for a Democrat probably for the rest of my life. Defund the police? Looting, arson, putting family owned businesses out of business? Eliminating everything that could make people feel safe in their home and in their neighborhood. 911 calls for help going unanswered. And the Democrats ignored the whole thing in their own cities that they led.

As horrible and wrong as George Floyd's death was, everything that followed was over the top. It was scary for everybody, and the Democrats ignored the entire thing. Nope, not voting for anybody who ignores that kind of mayhem and the Democrats ignored it all.