John Duncan: Democrats always remain in lockstep

Today's politics reminds me of the Eagles song, Best of My Love. In particular the lyric from that song, "you see it your way I see it mine, but we both see it slipping away." Except in today's politics the lyric would go, "you see it my way or else I'll loot and burn down everything you own and hold dear. And maybe kill you."
As a former Democrat I watched the virtual Democratic National Convention and was puzzled, discouraged and disgusted by what I saw and heard.
The apparent strategy of the speakers at the convention to not mention the deaths, riots, arson and looting taking place in cities all across our country even as the convention was taking place was confounding. We, the viewers, were told that what we were seeing everyday for the past several months were peaceful demonstrations. It was like each speaker was a Democratic version of Baghdad Bob insisting that what we were seeing with our own eyes was not happening.
I voted for Carter. Twice. I voted for Clinton. Once. And that was that. I didn't like to admit voting for Clinton even that one time.
So, I began voting for who I thought would be the best person for the job. Either a Democrat or a Republican. I voted for Roger Walker for Macon County Sheriff. I'm glad I did that because Roger was the absolute best person for the job, and about any other job that was filled by an elected official. And I'm not the only one who voted for Roger as he had a huge win over his opponent. Roger made history, in fact. RIP Roger, a Democrat and a true leader you set a high bar for all who followed you.
I voted for Sue Scherer twice. And what politician keeps a lower profile in her district than Representative Scherer? I know her brother, so I voted for Sue. But, sorry, not again. I voted for Rodney Davis because I admire his down-to-earth demeanor and the fact that he is a Republican representative who will work across the aisle in order to get things done in the U.S. Congress. Democratic strategists have targeted Davis' seat primarily, I believe, because he is effective and a hard worker.
After the convention was over I thought, I'm not going to vote for a Democrat probably for the rest of my life. Defund the police? Looting, arson, putting family owned businesses out of business? Eliminating everything that could make people feel safe in their home and in their neighborhood. 911 calls for help going unanswered. And the Democrats ignored the whole thing in their own cities that they led.
As horrible and wrong as George Floyd's death was, everything that followed was over the top. It was scary for everybody, and the Democrats ignored the entire thing. Nope, not voting for anybody who ignores that kind of mayhem and the Democrats ignored it all.
In light of the coming election I have to ask, what values will Democratic candidates, Sue Scherer and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan stand for as Democrats who want to represent us? Will they ignore our inherent rights from God to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? Put our precious personal safety at risk? Eliminate or greatly erode the Second Amendment? Ram the Green New Deal down our throats thereby making our lives miserable? Tax us to death? As Democrats, what choice do they have but to do what is expected of them by the party? Madigan or, whoever replaces him, and Pelosi won't stand for independence from either Scherer or Dirksen Londrigan. No way. They will have to be in lockstep with the party or else. That would be bad for us here in the heartland.
I'm going to vote for Charlie McGorray and Rodney Davis because I know they won't abandon us as the Democrats have clearly done all across the United States. We need their courage, their humility, their character, their leadership and their thoughtful opposition way more than we need dangerous party line obedience and acquiescence from Scherer and Dirksen Londrigan to the same old-same old business as usual in Springfield and Washington. Opposition to the Chicago political machine in Springfield and opposition to the ungodly politics as usual, greed and corruption, and the erosion of our Constitutional rights in Washington.
And we sure don't need two Democrats who a lot of us suspect based on their own national convention will not speak up for us or assure our safety and our precious American rights.
John L Duncan is a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, a retired sales representative and a 50-year resident of Decatur.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!