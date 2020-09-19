John Dunn: Thompson promise still stands

Here comes a classic local example of both parties cooperating.
The vote to create Richland Community College finally passed in March 1984. The statewide law creating Community colleges provided $15 million (lots of money then) for creation of RCC. March was too close to summer and construction so there had to be a yearlong wait for the state money. It is an understatement to say we would get our money after a year wait without a fight.
Nervous, this writer asked to meet with Gov. Jim Thompson. He promptly agreed (he was like that) and we met in his office. No one was there except the two of us. After my explanation of our need to wait a year for the Richland money, I told the Governor there would have to constant pecking away at everything going on for the whole year to somehow protect our money. Or maybe there could be assurance from him that next year the funding would be around.
Gov. Thompson got up from his desk, walked around to me and shook my hand and said, “You will get your money.” I relaxed. Gov. Thompson was like that. If he gave his word, it was good as gold.
Then came June 30, the last day of the session a year later, a half-hour before session end at midnight, after which extra majority votes are required. Among other techniques, the powers that be lumped massive funding measures together at the last minute to make boondoggle business hard to find.
Struggling through a 175-page document at this last minute finally RCC was found. Thompson kept his word the money was there, but it was $13 million instead of $15 million. (You will see Thompson was not the culprit.)
Funding that night included a massive road program with fragile support. Failing to find out what happened in the few minutes remaining that night, nothing was left to gamble so the leadership was told, “call your road bill and see what I do to it.” (As a freshman I was told by both a Democrat and a Republication to shout every so often because we downstaters have no clout and there will come a time when a shout will pay off.)
The huge funding bill was then not called that night. The next day, RCC officials came over and with their help, Mike Tate and I got $2 million restored. Then RCC president Howard Brown (a well-known Republican well-liked by this Democrat) told me the Schilling Family promised $2 million for a campus auditorium but they wanted it matched. Brown said they were counting on this $2 million because they had nowhere else to get the match money.
So RCC is here with a Schilling Auditorium. Later it seemed clear there was a place for the $2 million in a big city project elsewhere.
John Dunn of Decatur served as a state representative from 1975 to 1995.
