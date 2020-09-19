John Dunn: Thompson promise still stands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here comes a classic local example of both parties cooperating.

The vote to create Richland Community College finally passed in March 1984. The statewide law creating Community colleges provided $15 million (lots of money then) for creation of RCC. March was too close to summer and construction so there had to be a yearlong wait for the state money. It is an understatement to say we would get our money after a year wait without a fight.

Nervous, this writer asked to meet with Gov. Jim Thompson. He promptly agreed (he was like that) and we met in his office. No one was there except the two of us. After my explanation of our need to wait a year for the Richland money, I told the Governor there would have to constant pecking away at everything going on for the whole year to somehow protect our money. Or maybe there could be assurance from him that next year the funding would be around.

Gov. Thompson got up from his desk, walked around to me and shook my hand and said, “You will get your money.” I relaxed. Gov. Thompson was like that. If he gave his word, it was good as gold.