John Kasich: Government can’t be trusted with opioid settlements

One thing is clear, both OUD and COVID-19 are medical problems. Our nation’s hospitals and health providers treat medical problems. They do so scientifically with evidence-based solutions. Researchers and physicians have improved upon treatments for COVID-19 in just the past few months and they have done the same with OUD over the past many years.

Yet they are not currently guaranteed a place in discussions regarding potential settlements with the architects of the opioid crisis: the makers, distributors and retailers of these dangerous drugs.

State and local governments, on the other hand, sit squarely in those discussions and their budgets are in free fall. The pressure on states to use funds from any opioid settlement is going to be an irresistible force, as certain as gravity. If there is any doubt of this, legislators in one state have already proposed using COVID-19 bailout money to refurbish their state capitol. Actions like these echo the aftermath of the tobacco settlement of the late 1980s, where examples of misuse are legion and continue to this day.