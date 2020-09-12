John M. Crisp: Both sides must learn to tolerate dissent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My nominee for Patriot of the Week is Lauren Victor, in acknowledgement of her public demonstration of that most American of characteristics, the perverse determination to do what she wants to do, even in the face of intimidation, threats, peer pressure and political correctness.

Victor is an urban planner and photographer in Washington, D.C., who has marched a number of times in support of Black Lives Matter. She wasn’t marching on the day after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer. Instead she went with a friend to dinner at a D.C. restaurant.

You’ve probably seen the video of the incident; it quickly went viral and has been viewed at least 12 million times.

As they dine at a sidewalk table, Victor and her friend are suddenly surrounded by a group — all white as far as I can see — that demands that she raise her fist in support of their cause, which appears to be BLM. Victor declines and is hectored and harangued by the increasingly animated mob; still she declines and eventually the crowd moves on.

Last week Victor wrote a thoughtful opinion piece for the Washington Post under the headline: “I was the woman surrounded by BLM protestors at a D.C. restaurant. Here’s why I didn’t raise my fist.”