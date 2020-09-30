John M. Crisp: Consciences struggle to be heard

The logic is elusive, but the conclusion that it leads to can’t be what McConnell has in mind. Should Trump win the White House in November and Democrats win the Senate — unlikely, but not impossible — McConnell’s logic implies that a Democratic Senate would be under no obligation to consider any Trump nominee to the court for the next four years.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s ethical position is even more questionable than McConnell’s. Graham, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was emphatic in 2016: “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

His conscience must be uncomfortable. Or maybe not. In any case, the best Graham could do was to offer this feeble defense: Sure it’s wrong. But you’d do the same thing.

The most interesting case is Sen. Mitt Romney’s. Romney, devoutly religious, clearly has a conscience, though it must be terribly embattled. He’s the single Republican to cast a half-hearted vote for conviction during Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. Something inside of him must have said that the stunning evidence in the Mueller report should not be completely ignored for the sake of political power.