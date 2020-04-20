John M. Crisp: Ensure integrity of 2020 election

And the news is always good: The curve is always flattening; we’re testing more than anyone; we have more ventilators than we can use; masks are being produced by the millions; the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly; and the economy is going to skyrocket to heights previously unimagined.

The pandemic pulpit allows Trump — unprompted by any particular media question — to flog the essential grievance that helped elect him: America has been taken advantage of by everyone — China, NATO, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund. And now look what the World Health Organization has done to us! Grievance sells particularly well during a pandemic.

Four more years of Trump would be a dangerous experiment for American democracy. But nearly as bad would be an election whose integrity is in question.

The 2020 election already had a lot going against it. We’re paying very little attention to what Russian trolls are doing behind the scenes. Gerrymandering and voter suppression are hidden in plain sight. Now grievance plus a sense of pandemic desperation plus a charismatic leader with no appreciation for the constitutional limits of his power do not bode well for a normal election. The integrity of the 2020 election is in jeopardy.