John M. Crisp: Government must act immediately against coronavirus

Civilization implies the acknowledgement that many challenges can be met only by cooperation and the pooling of resources. Locally, this is how police and fire departments work. Other civilizing endeavors are better suited to county and state governance.

But some issues can be addressed only at the national level. Individuals and states cannot protect our shared water sources and air. They cannot build an interstate highway system or win World War II. Individuals and states cannot fight climate change on their own, nor can they fight terrorism. Some challenges we simply have to face as a nation.

The coronavirus pandemic is one of those challenges. It’s unfortunate that much of the power in Washington resides with politicians who, like Cornyn, were bred to believe that the federal government is inept and that its responsibilities are few.

This attitude is attractive to a president who has few deeply held ideas of his own and who is easily influenced by those around him. President Donald Trump has little patience for science or data. He’s more inclined to rely on his feelings and instincts, and he has considerable confidence in them. His bluster and swagger help conceal his uncertainty and lack of initiative. He doesn’t know what to do about this annoying pandemic. How many times have we heard him say, “We’ll see what happens.”