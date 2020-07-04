John M. Crisp: It’s time for a new holiday: national day

So July 4, 1776, is a day worthy of commemoration, but the idea that it represents independence and freedom for all Americans is a white, masculine conceit upon which we should probably cast the same skeptical eye that we are turning toward the Confederacy.

So let’s remember the day that our nation declared its independence from England, but let’s not glorify it beyond the credit that it deserves. Besides, too many of our monuments, statues and celebrations look backward, commemorating a past that we rarely bother to understand as fully as we should. In fact, too often our interpretations of the past tend to separate us, rather than bring us together.

Thus, I propose a forward-looking national holiday, not one that replaces July 4, but one that gives us room to more accurately understand our history, including Independence Day, and provides us with an opportunity to celebrate what our nation has become and can aspire to.

Let’s give it a bland, uncontroversial name, “National Day,” the annual occasion when we acknowledge the flaws of our founding and the shortcomings of our history, but also celebrate our commitment to do better going forward. Every American who believes in democracy, freedom, diversity, unity and equality can embrace such a national holiday.