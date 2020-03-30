John M. Crisp: Let's hope this time we learn

At some point — certainly not by Easter and maybe not by Easter 2021 — we will have enough space to look back and consider what we learned from the coronavirus crisis.

Maybe we’ll have a new understanding of the interdependence of all humankind that will encourage us to treat one another with more consideration and compassion. Maybe. If so, we’ll have learned only what literature, art, music, philosophy and religion have been trying to teach us for millennia. We may wonder why it took such a hard lesson in suffering and death to finally make it stick.

But the far side of the crisis is in the future, and we might do better to pay attention to things that we have learned so far and whether they can help us find our way out of this.

Let’s start with two practical ideas that have a bearing on the election in November: First, the Hamiltonians have been vindicated. At the risk of oversimplification, the heart of American politics since our founding has been the tension between Americans who favor a weak federal government (Jeffersonians) and those who favor a strong federal government (Hamiltonians).