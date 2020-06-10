John M. Crisp: Looting is a distracting, irrelevant sideshow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Among the powerful images generated by two weeks of protests, few are more disturbing than scenes of young Americans smashing storefront windows, rushing through broken glass and stripping businesses to their bare shelves.

Who are these looters? Attorney General William Barr, citing no evidence, blames the pillage on “outside radicals and agitators.” He says, “It appears that violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using antifa-like tactics.”

Maybe. But my favorite razor is Occam’s, the philosophical principle that says that the simplest explanation for any question is probably the right one.

So we don’t have to devote much energy to figuring out what’s going on. We don’t have to imagine that antifa or Black Lives Matter or some element of the far left is organizing arson and looting in the service of a radical ideology.

The more likely explanation is that a small percentage of the protestors cannot resist taking advantage of the perceived license provided by the chaos. Somebody breaks a window. Somebody grabs the first thing he sees. The mob takes over. Why shouldn’t I grab the expensive sneakers that I can’t afford? Everybody else is.