John M. Crisp: Maybe a sports sabbatical is OK

In an extended statement to the media on July 5, Washington Nationals baseball player Sean Doolittle made several thoughtful observations about our nation’s botched response to Pandemic 2020. Doolittle admits that he’s not a public health expert. But all of the wisdom and good sense in our nation does not reside exclusively in the minds of experts.

The context for Doolittle’s observations is the dilemma over when, how and if we can restart the sports we love in the middle of a highly contagious, uncontrolled and deadly pandemic.

Doolittle has doubts about restarting sports. We haven’t done the things that other countries have done in order to bring them back safely. But he makes one observation that transcends sports and bears an implicit question.

Doolittle says, “Sports are like the reward of a functioning society.” The question is: Are we a functioning society? In other words, in Doolittle’s framing, do we deserve the reward of sports or should we take a year off and get our house in order?

Of course, this question may be rendered entirely moot by the pandemic itself. The wisest thing I’ve heard anyone say about our current crisis is that the pandemic sets the schedule, not us.