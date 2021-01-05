John M. Crisp: Maybe last year wasn’t all that bad

Some optimists might say that facing this crisis united our nation: “We’re all in this together.” Until we’re not. Many citizens observed the essential health guidance diligently, but many others did not. Some dismissed the pandemic as a hoax from the beginning, and others minimized it. We began to claim “pandemic fatigue,” as though it were a real disorder as opposed to just getting tired of doing the right thing. When Thanksgiving and Christmas came around, we wanted to travel; so we traveled, including some of our most prominent politicians and health experts, who decided not to be “in this together” with the rest of us.

Our national response to the pandemic hasn’t been much to be proud of. Did anything good come from it?

The Latin term “Memento mori" means “Remember that you will die.” Supposedly the term derives from the ancient Romans. When a triumphant general paraded through the streets basking in the glories of victory, the Romans positioned a servant behind him to whisper in his ear: “Memento mori”: Remember that you will die.

Pandemic 2020 whispered this sobering sentiment in our national ear. It’s not a bad thing to keep in mind. May we preserve our awareness of it for a while, even after the threat of the pandemic recedes. And may remembering that we will die help us do a better job of living.