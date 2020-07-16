John M. Crisp: More statues won’t solve problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We already have a statue problem. President Donald Trump’s solution to the problem is … more statues.

During his July 3 Mount Rushmore speech, the president announced his signing of an executive order proposing the creation of a statuary park, the National Garden of American Heroes.

Is this a serious proposal or is it an ad hoc gambit meant merely to defuse the current wave of statue toppling?

The executive order seems serious enough. It establishes a large “Interagency Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes.” The task force will be chaired by the interior secretary and is required, within 60 days, to propose options for the National Garden, including potential locations. The order directs that the National Garden “should be open for public access” prior to July 4, 2026.

On the other hand, the order doesn’t actually provide resources for a National Garden. In fact, the task force is directed to find ways to use already existing appropriations to fund such a park, and it is directed to encourage states, businesses, individuals and civic and religious organizations to donate or loan already existing statues.