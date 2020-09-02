John M. Crisp: Normal classroom a COVID casualty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My college teaching career began when the epitome of high tech in the classroom was an overhead projector and a pull-down projection screen. By the time it ended, several decades later, I could teach my classes from home, if I wanted, and never lay eyes on an actual student outside of a computer screen.

But I never wanted to. I had nothing particular against online education, nor do I gainsay colleagues who eagerly embraced it during my last years of teaching.

Nevertheless, I declined to move my classes online. My field, writing, involves skill and even a little art. The techniques that I used to help students develop more writing competence did not seem as easily transferrable to an online classroom as those used in a large lecture-based course. Or so I thought.

But my real reasons for resisting the shift online had less to do with pedagogy than with people. A traditional college class is all about people. It’s a unique social situation that coalesces almost randomly semester by semester around a convenient meeting time and the requirements of individual degree plans.