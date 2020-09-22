John M. Crisp: Shame, pride meet in the middle

All Americans would be better served by a more informed and realistic understanding of our history, at its worst and at its best. Trump’s 1776 Commission begins with an agenda that has nothing to do with understanding history: “Our youth will be taught to love America, with all of their heart and all of their soul.”

The danger lies in producing a cohort of students who can recite the Gettysburg Address but have no idea what the Civil War was about.

I’d rather understand America in its full spectrum, from my slave-holding ancestor to Martin Luther King, Jr. As Trump likes to say, “It is what it is.”

But I agree with Trump about one thing: We are an exceptional nation. I’m not sure that we’re “the most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” but our American experiment in democracy is indeed remarkable.

But exceptionality means more if other nations see us as exceptional rather than if we constantly assert it ourselves. In fact, the more we brag about it, the less exceptional we are.

And we’d be a better nation if we had the strength and courage to accept our own history, without undue shame or pride. Now that would be truly exceptional, indeed.

John M. Crisp is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Email jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

