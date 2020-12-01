John M. Crisp: Supreme Court is Trump's legacy

How long Trump's legacy outlasts President Donald Trump remains to be seen, but it appeared to be healthy and durable last week in a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling.

The case was Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Andrew M. Cuomo, Governor of New York. The diocese sought "injunctive relief" from the governor's executive order limiting attendance at religious services during the pandemic. Cuomo had established color-coded zones — red, orange, yellow — to indicate infection levels and imposed attendance restrictions accordingly, a maximum of 10 congregants in red zones and 25 in orange zones.

The applicants contended that the restrictions are more stringent than those applied to secular institutions that had been deemed "essential," and that they thus violated the First Amendment's protection of the free exercise of religion. In fact, one of the applicants contended that Cuomo had "singled out a particular religion for blame and retribution for an uptick in a societywide pandemic."

The court found in favor of the diocese, and its ruling applies to two Orthodox Jewish synagogues that had filed similar requests.