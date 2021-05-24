John M. Crisp: The current version of political conservatism is a threat

Strange things have been happening in the Republican Party. Our understanding of them might be served by a brief review of the traditional meanings of the terms “conservative” and “liberal.”

The story of American politics has always been about the tension among citizens with different opinions about how big the federal government should be. Founders such as Alexander Hamilton and John Adams were on strong-central-government side of this tug of war; Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were on the states’-rights side. Their adherents coalesced into parties.

As much as the founders detested the idea of political parties, in retrospect they were probably, on the one hand, not such a bad idea and, on the other, inevitable.

This has always worked to the advantage of conservatives. Every politician wants to run on a platform of “small government” and “low taxes.” Few politicians have the courage to run on a platform of “big government” and “high taxes.” And even fewer have the naiveté to run on “no government” and “no taxes” at one extreme or “communism” at the other.