John M. Crisp: Trump’s impeachment trial was worth the trouble

We should have known this already. No one expressed Trump’s role better than Rep. Liz Cheney: Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing.”

During 10 hours of meticulous argument, the House managers confirmed Cheney’s concise estimation. Trump knew to whom he was speaking on Jan 6. He knew that the possibility of violence had already been reported. He knew that the crowd had been inflamed by speeches from Rep. Mo Brooks, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani. He knew that the mob was deeply committed to his “big lie.” He knew that some in the crowd were wearing helmets and body armor.

After more than an hour of stoking their passions with his promise to lead the “fight,” did Trump imagine that the insurrectionists would amble over to the Capitol and make speeches, set up petition booths, hold hands and sing “We Shall Overcome”? Donald Trump may be ignorant and unbalanced, but he is not stupid.