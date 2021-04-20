John M. Crisp: Unfortunately, trains will be a hard sell in the US

Full disclosure: I like trains.

In fact, I wouldn’t have minded if America had not taken such a sharp turn in the mid-20th century away from public transportation — such as trains and buses — toward the private ownership of automobiles.

It was a national choice. Eventually nearly everyone was on board. In the 1950s, President Dwight Eisenhower advocated for an extensive interstate highway system. Congress agreed. Gas was cheap and seemingly inexhaustible. Soon every family had a car; some even had two.

As private automobiles became essential to Americans’ lives, they began to reshape Americans’ lives in new ways. We invented the suburbs and motels and drive-thru fast food. Jack Kerouac, Bonnie and Clyde and “Fast and Furious” became possible.

We fell in love with the freedom to go anywhere, anytime, alone or with our families, rather than with strangers on a bus or train. Americans discovered the romance of the open road; teenagers discovered the romance of the backseat.