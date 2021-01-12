Jon Healey: Jobs evaporating, COVID deaths spike

The BLS spotlighted some of the connective tissue between the coronavirus and the lousy jobs numbers: "In December, 15.8 million persons reported that they had been unable to work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic — that is, they did not work at all or worked fewer hours at some point in the last four weeks due to the pandemic. This measure is 1.0 million higher than in November." But there was a wee bit of mollifying news too, according to the bureau: "Among those who reported in December that they were unable to work because of pandemic-related closures or lost business, 12.8 percent received at least some pay from their employer for the hours not worked, little changed from November."