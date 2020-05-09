Jon Healey: Unemployment may be even worse

Then there’s this observation that Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner William W. Beach included in his comments: “In addition to the increase in the number of unemployed people, there was also an increase in the number of workers who were classified as employed but absent from work for the entire reference week.” Beach raised the possibility that these workers may actually be temporarily unemployed — furloughed on account of pandemic-related restrictions. If these workers did indeed fall into that category, Beach wrote, “the overall unemployment rate would have been almost 5 percentage points higher than reported (on a not seasonally adjusted basis).”

In other words, nearly 1 in 5 working Americans may be in line for unemployment benefits.

The BLS establishment survey showed that the pandemic has cut a broad swath through U.S. industries, with every sector reporting job losses (with the exception of some subcategories, such as big-box retailers). Some of those losses appeared to be ephemeral, such as the half a million jobs lost in dentists’ offices, which should bounce back as soon as the pandemic restrictions lift.