Jonah Goldberg: Heading toward an ugly divorce

Because Trump's narcissism was so profound, he responded to criticism with the political equivalent of a nuclear counterstrike. And because Trump's insecurity was infectious, his fan base — which had outsize power in primaries — would follow suit. This ensured that most Republican politicians shouted their praise of Trump and muzzled their criticism.

Institutionalized Trump narcissism probably cost him the election, because the superhuman image he insisted his loyalists embrace never reflected the reality on the ground.

The result was a massive turnout of anti-Trump voting. The bulk of it manifested as historic turnout among Democrats enraged by four years of being trolled by the president. But a significant chunk of it took the form of Republicans or Republican-leaning voters who split their tickets or declined to vote for the top of the ticket. It's true, as Trump says, that he got more votes than any Republican president; he just didn't get enough of them.