Jonah Goldberg: Is Trump treatment 'VIP syndrome'?

Between the two press conferences, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confused things even more. Immediately after Conley’s first botched press conference, Meadows walked over to the pool reporters outside Walter Reed and corrected the record. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows said.

Trump was reportedly vexed by all this, and Meadows spent much of the weekend going back and forth with media outlets, trying to please the president by cleaning up the mess he made trying to clean up the mess Conley made, which Conley made in order to please the president.

It’s impossible to determine what Trump’s actual condition is at this point, and not just because the collective messaging has been so incompetent and contradictory. His return to the White House Monday evening was obviously more about theatrics than health.

It turns out the phenomenon Krauthammer described has a name, “VIP syndrome,” which involves, according to the Journal of Graduate Medical Education, “a cycle of patient demands resulting in unsound clinical judgment in efforts to meet unrealistic expectations resulting in deleterious outcomes.”