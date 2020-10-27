Jonah Goldberg: Urban disdain is a losing strategy:

I don't mean to belittle that America. I like that America and think it's a repository of values worth celebrating. But American conservatism shouldn't be reduced to nostalgic agrarianism.

Cities are where most immigrants go to pursue the American dream. And it's not just immigrants from other countries. A good rule of thumb for determining whether a state is trending "red" or "blue" is to look at whether young people are moving in or out.

Of the more than 3,100 counties in the U.S., 31 of them account for nearly a third of gross domestic product and the lion's share of growth in good jobs. The combined payrolls of Amazon and Kroger are about equal to the total number of agricultural workers.

Bizarrely, the GOP has abandoned the battlespace to the opposition. Of the 20 largest U.S. cities, three have Republican mayors. San Diego, at No. 8, is the only one in the top 10. Chicago hasn't seen a Republican mayor since William Thompson was reelected to a second term in 1927, the year before the debut of sliced bread.