Jonah Goldberg: Winners don't always write history

“I hear that phrase all the time and it drives me crazy,” University of Massachusetts historian Vincent Cannato told me. He concedes there’s some truth there. If the Romans conquered some Celtic backwater, the Romans wrote their history. The hitch, Cannato noted, is that nowadays, “plenty of history gets written by the ‘losers.’ Much of the historical profession today is dedicated to recovering the voices of marginalized groups.”

European intruders were the victors in the settling of North America, and for a while, the story of noble white men battling savages dominated. That’s gone now. One doesn’t have to be a fan of Howard Zinn to believe some correction was long overdue. The 1619 Project, which just won a Pulitzer Prize, was not exactly a story told by the winners.

What’s vexing about Barr’s use of the aphorism is that he’s applying a semi-truism about ancient military history to democratic politics and the rule of law. The suggestion, even with his caveats, that his decisions will be vindicated by history only if his side wins is disturbing.