Jonathan Bernstein: Elect some younger US senators

Who is to blame? Mainly the political parties, at both the state and national level, who have a major say in determining congressional nominees. For whatever reasons — perhaps they’re more risk-averse than they used to be? — the parties seem to gravitate toward older candidates.

There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the parties over the last 20 years. This cycle, the group of potential Republican senators I looked at are older than the Democratic crop as of now, but with several nominations still to be decided, it’s too early to know how it will play out.

It wasn’t always this way. The average age of incoming senators in 1995, 1981 and 1975 was below 50 years old, and new senators who were 60 and up were relatively rare before the last 20 years or so. The Senate back then, before Majority Leaders Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell both increased the top-down influence of party leadership, was also a more active body, with individual senators far more likely to get things done on their own instead of just doing whatever their party leadership told them to do.

I can’t prove that the two factors — relative youth and less party control — are connected, but my strong hunch is that they are. It’s probably also not a coincidence that the parties likely didn’t have as much sway over nominations back then.

I’m not talking absolutes. It’s probably healthy to have the occasional senator who had a long career in some other profession and then entered politics, and that means having some older freshmen members.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

