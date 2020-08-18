Jonathan Bernstein: Harris now Democratic mainstream

Her selection also tells us a lot about the Democratic Party, especially if we think of these decisions — as we should — at least as much as the party’s choice as the nominee’s. Biden may have made the call to narrow the field down to women, a decision that probably handed it to Harris from the start, whether he realized it or not. But in making that choice, Biden was doing what Biden always does: finding the middle of the Democratic Party and sitting squarely in wherever that is. And the big energy in the party ever since November 2016 has been from women.

That’s why Democrats have nominated record numbers of women at all levels in 2018 and 2020, and why many more women ran for the Democratic nomination than had run for major-party nominations combined up through 2016. From the very beginning of the election cycle, most observers assumed that Democrats would not nominate an all-male ticket.

To be clear: All these nominations are not a case of the party catering to women. It’s a case where party actors, many of whom are women and almost all of whom support politically empowering women, nominate people they support.