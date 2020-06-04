Jonathan Bernstein: The real takeaway from Joe Biden's big speech

Representation isn't only about policy, however. Politicians running for office also make promises about how they will act — who they will be — when elected.

Biden's promise in Philadelphia was that presidents have a "duty to care," and his church visit on Monday demonstrated that listening to the hopes, fears, requests and pain of ordinary citizens would be central to how he would run his presidency. He conveys how his own experience with human suffering — he lost a wife and child at the beginning of his political career and his son Beau five years ago — has made him who he is. Even the lesser trauma of his difficulty overcoming stuttering when he was young wound up being central to his identity and to who he would be in the Oval Office.

The other major promise Biden is making, and one that almost anyone running against Trump would make, is a return to normalcy. Biden has an advantage in using this argument, because the two-term vice president and six-term senator who is currently making his third run for the presidency is an established figure on the political scene.

Whatever he may say about change and no matter how far-reaching any of his policy proposals might sound, Biden himself is familiar to everyone who pays close attention to politics and can't help but stand for the political traditions that Donald Trump spends his time upending.