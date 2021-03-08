Karin Klein: Ban doesn't reflect well on eBay

EBay allows people to sell Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" on its site, as well as the infamously false and anti-Semitic "Protocols of the Elders of Zion." "Peter Pan," laden with stereotypes about Native Americans, is for sale there, along with the many books of the "Little House on the Prairie" series, which includes minstrel shows, refers to Black people as "darkies" and contains many negative depictions of Native Americans even though the white protagonists were illegally squatting on Indian land.

And it's fine that all of these are sold. Terrible books with troubling content shouldn't be erased from all memory. So how is it that the six discontinued books by Dr. Seuss are now banned from auction or sale on the site?

That's what the site has announced, after prices on the books shot up to the clouds on the news that they wouldn't be printed because of racist imagery and some racist wording.

Most adults are smart enough to know the difference between acceptable and deplorable depictions of marginalized people, and how much of the latter comes from eras in which the deplorable was accepted and far too often celebrated. Not that we've gotten past that time, but as a society, many of us are trying.