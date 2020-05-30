Karl W. Smith: Give returning workers a bonus:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the temporary $600-per-week boost in unemployment benefits nears its expiration, the first serious partisan battle over federal COVID-19 relief is looming.

At the extremes, some Democrats have proposed keeping the temporary increase in place at least through next year, while some Republicans have vowed to end the aid entirely when the current authorization ends on July 31. Either option would be a mistake. Instead, Congress should consider offering a buyout to workers willing to return to work.

The bipartisan justification for the boost in the CARES Act was to provide full or nearly full income replacement for workers who were forced out of their jobs by government lockdown orders. Although well-intentioned, the boost was problematic because it meant some workers got paid more on unemployment than some essential workers who stayed on the job.

Now that states are beginning to open up, those tensions are magnifying. Employers are finding it difficult, practically and morally, to bring back employees who are making more on unemployment than they would working.