Katharine C. Gorka: Our passion for freedom runs deep

Christmas 2020 was a Christmas like no other in our nation’s history. Thousands of churches across the country were shuttered, others had to hold services outdoors or restrict capacity indoors. Families were not allowed to gather for the holiday.

Many Americans are rightly upset that the freedom to worship — the foundational American freedom — has been curtailed. For some it felt as if we gave up without a fight, and that what is now gone will be lost forever. But the past tells a different story. While we have never experienced what we are going through now, the past tells us that the passion for freedom runs deep in this nation, and it will not be easily squelched.

First and foremost, of course, is the very founding of the nation by the many who came for religious freedom. Not only did they face persecution at home and a difficult ocean voyage, but once here, they still faced many challenges. The passengers of the Mayflower Compact never expected to be blown hundreds of miles off course, to land in a place where their existing patent had no standing. But with the Mayflower Compact, they crafted a powerful agreement that established self-rule, their right to worship as they wished, and the rule of law. In that simple act, they laid the foundation for a nation that would become a beacon of freedom.