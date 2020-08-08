Kay C. James: Politicians need a refresher course

While many people incorrectly assume that the federal government is the all-powerful fixer of everything, in fact, states have the power to declare mask-wearing mandates, shutdowns, reopening schedules and other temporary edicts to curb the spread of the virus. The federal government’s role is more one of providing things like coordination, data on the spread, funding and regulatory relief to remove obstacles to effective response.

In our republic, the federal government was never supposed to have all the power or make all the decisions. The states — being closer to the people — are more responsive and accountable to their constituents and can better govern according to the needs of their populations.

Those on the left want it both ways, however. They want the federal government to be big and far-reaching when it’s doing things they like, but weak and impotent when it comes to performing roles they don’t like, such as preserving law and order when those they politically align with are working to upend it.

Maybe it’s time that they cracked open a civics book so they could understand the genius that made the American system the envy of the world. Perhaps if they understood it better, they would be less inclined to side with those who actually want to destroy the fruits it has created.

Kay C. James is president of The Heritage Foundation.

