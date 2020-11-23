Kelly Danielpour: Teens must be allowed vaccinations

Long before Americans began clamoring for a novel coronavirus vaccine, a collection of teenagers across the nation was embarking on a quest for vaccination — by posing questions on Reddit. Teenagers with "anti-vax" parents were, and still are, desperately trying to figure out how to get vaccinated, but outdated laws in many states deny them agency.

As doctors, public health officials and regular citizens push for increased immunization, teenagers can and should have a role to play. They want autonomy — not simply to protect their personal well-being, but to help end preventable diseases for everyone.

All 50 states need to give teenagers the right to be vaccinated without parental permission.

When I was 16, I stumbled upon my peers' Reddit posts. I was stunned by the fact they were asking these questions and by how difficult it was to find clear answers. After a year of research, I launched VaxTeen, an organization that helps teenagers make informed decisions about vaccines and provides simplified state-by-state guides on vaccine consent laws.