I’ve heard the school board candidates members are looking for answers about changes they wish to make to our school district.

A few have made kind overtures about building relationships with the DPS61 staff. Many wanting to serve are searching to find ways to invest themselves in trying to develop best practices to help the district.

A few have talked about literacy. A couple have put forth not advancing students who do not attain certain levels of competency to advance a grade level.

All of these people come with the best of intentions, and I do not envy the task and road before them. They come from all walks of life and are willing to put their gifts and talents on the line in the face of a ton of adversity. They want to fix what’s broken and my respect and admiration for them all overflows.

I love their commitment. They have the intestinal fortitude to walk into the minefield of school board politics and intrigue and they deserve our respect and salute. I will disparage no one for their attempts to make a difference, but they need a splash of reality.

I’d like to aid them on their important journey with some vantage points from the front lines. I’m going to be plain and straight because I only know one way. There are issues that must be broached and bridges that must be crossed.

First and foremost, cell phones have been allowed by parents, students, and society to erode the classroom learning environment. More school fights, classroom arguments, plagiarism and in-school cheating are caused by cell phones than any item in the modern era. They distract and make it impossible to reach children that are addicted to the technology readily placed in their hands. It is a disruption that is pervasive, constant and allowed because no one wants to tackle the issue.

The teacher must deal with parents who argue the phones their children have may be used in class. Many teachers ask students to put phones in their desks or lockers, in containers or in a calculator holder. The teacher attempts to continue class only to be assaulted verbally by a student raging over their phone.

You want to see test scores go up? Make phone usage go down. Let the school board show the incredible leadership to tell the Keil Building to change the student conduct policy to have no cell phones in the classroom.

The argument that cell phones are needed to protect and guard against and inform of school shootings is one understandable, but I have had far more injuries, punches thrown and bones broken from fights because of cell phone social media messages being received in my classroom. If your argument is cell phones protect students and you feel strongly about it, then have cell phones strategically place around every classroom that only can dial 911.

Secondly, you have teachers that were trained in literacy and were allowed to participate in reading training that would have had a huge impact on raising test scores. DPS61 teachers were flown to Boston and allowed to participate and view one of the truly amazing school state testing turnarounds.

In Brockton, Massachusetts, we were allowed to observe, see test data and converse with teachers. We saw strategies to incorporate reading across all grades and all curriculums. Math, science, English, fine arts, and social studies all gained and benefitted from reading strategies. Math and science scores rose in Boston because of the simple focus on reading the written word on the page or technological item.

They raised test scores without technological devices. They pushed up state scores by using one simple principle and commitment. They read every day. In math they used ACT/SAT formatted word problems they broke apart with the students. In science they read Mary Shelley’s "Frankenstein" while they dissected frogs. As a district they said we are going to be the best readers we can be and their test scores rose. Even math and science had measurable increases.

I wonder what ever happened to those Decatur public school teachers that went to Brockton, Massachusetts. Did they vanish? Maybe they were dreaming about getting on the plane and trying to find answers to help the children they care about so much.

We must grind into our students' literacy problem-solving strategies. Make state tests a challenge to be solved by the best readers we can produce and not a challenge put in front of students reading under grade level.

Let me make a plea to all DPS61 board members and candidates trying to find some answers to improve our schools. Please come and ask the people out in the classrooms for a view from the ground.