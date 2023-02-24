Gutless. Cowardly. Dastardly.

Akorn closed in a fashion that is devoid of common human decency. They ran like rats from a sinking ship and left some of our dear friends and citizens out in the wind, cold and rain. A sucker punch and a run for the hills.

People had no time to compensate and buy time to find a place to hunker down and prepare for the storm of fear, doubt and financial insecurity. There are people left without the resources to pay their rent and buy groceries.

Decatur, Millikin and many resources went into action as soon as the news broke. However, no time was given to our government officials, our outreach programs and valuable resources to muster around the individuals impacted most by the greed and villainy that hit loyal, hard-working and dedicated workers who marched into Akorn every day to make money for the cowardly generals that abandoned their army and left valuable soldiers out on the battlefield with no answers.

That’s not how you treat people. It’s not how you fall with grace.

There are going to be people that are unemployed who have never had to ask for or seek help. Some have no idea of the hurdles they must jump to reenter a different work path. It’s going to be important that employers keep reaching and sending lifeboats out to rescue the beings cast to the wind and the troubled waters of being released unceremoniously and professionally from their jobs.

Decatur needs to rise to meet this challenge and learn from it. We need to be ready to not only help Akorn’s dispossessed, but in this volatile economy, prepare and put in place scaffolding to help the next Akorn. We need to become speedboats ready to move instantly and not an aircraft carrier that takes hours to turn. Our thinking must change to help people who weren’t fired because of their lack of respect for the job.

We need to be better at helping to engage, counsel, train and prepare those summarily dismissed with no insurance, severance or help to handle the complicated issues that may hit them.

I’m proud of this city for quickly rallying around the Akorn workers. Let’s learn from this calamity and create a model for the world to observe and view. Decatur rose and showed why they are a place of sanctuary. Immediate job fair engagement took place at Millikin. Cromwell’s Bryan Byers not only pounded Akorn on his radio show but used his voice and resources to help many by aiding them in seeking answers to begin a new life if they needed a road map. Mayor Wolfe contacted our governmental officials and governor and to seek help explaining the incredible 10,000-pound anvil Akorn ownership dropped on innocent people they once called valued employees. Others reached, hunted and offered jobs to the Akorn employees.

Decatur does what Decatur does. They rally and surround those in need. Man, I’m proud.

To the Akorn employees, I say this in all humility: This is awful. I cannot even try to understand the pain you are dealing with. However, I do know you now have an opportunity to pivot and find a new path. I know it wasn’t planned. It was forced upon you by despicable people who have a special place reserved where the brave never dwells. This could be a new opportunity to refine, revise and readjust your financial means and job dreams.

The anger, rage and sadness you feel is obviously required, now use this time thrust upon you to find new avenues to earn not only income but show the skills you loyally gave to Akorn and sell those well-earned skills to another body that is going to see your valuable worth, leadership and dynamic commitment to work hard.

We as citizens need to watch and closely observe our leadership. Our federal, state and local government officials must be put closely under the microscope. Governor Pritzker is on the clock to help 400 families and their family members. Our representatives and senators need to “cowboy up” and get here and ask the hard questions to ensure that we find a better way to get businesses to understand people have lives and families to care for every day. There needs to be a lot less Republican and Democrat and a whole lot more what can we do to help.

The city leadership needs to display a deft touch to reach and engage our local industry and business to make sure Akorn and their leadership are run to ground for the absence of common human decency. Our government must not let Akorn’s cowardly actions become the norm for businesses in trouble in our municipality and state.

And Akorn’s ownership? You had the legal right to do what you did. That doesn’t make it right. You had the authority to cast adrift families and their loved ones. Sure, your power, money and authority are all under your purview. However, there is a way you handle a bankruptcy, a foreclosure, a divorce and a final good-bye. You can run and hide. You can dissect, amputate and cruelly walk away and wipe your hands of responsibility. That’s easy.

Or you can look deeply into the eyes of the people you failed and fight for their peace and safe passage. You can get out front and deal with your shame and dereliction of duty by going to the city and giving them time to brace for the fight to come.

In other words, you can be kind.