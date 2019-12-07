KEVIN HALE: Dodgeball and dinner fix everything

I’m offering my services to set up a meeting. Free. No charge. I’ll even buy the meal. No federal mediator. No video cameras or recording devices. Just “little old me” and any DPS61 School Board members and the leadership of the DFTA. I’ll pick up the tab for a catered meal and I’ll buy the pen/pencils and paper. I’ll ask my Pastor Jeff Watts and his lovely wife Stacey at Renaissance Church if we can use our church’s brand-new sanctuary. It’s neutral place with a lot of space. Perfect for a meeting.

I want to extend an invitation to do nothing but talk. To look at each other and not point out any past transgressions or who said what. The meeting will have one focus and that’s to fix what’s broken.

Negotiating a contract doesn’t sound like an easy walk, so we’ll start with a game of dodgeball in the church’s sanctuary. I have to be on TA and Paula Busboom’s dodge ball team because if I hit Mrs. Busboom with a ball I think I’d cry. School Board President Nolan and the school board’s team can be comprised of whoever they want. We play a best-of-five series until we’re all laughing or crying from the ball marks.

Then we’ll have a great dinner. Food from the finest chefs in Decatur. We’ll break bread together. I’ve learned food, drink and a few well-told stories brings everyone together.