KEVIN HALE: Dodgeball and dinner fix everything

I’m offering my services to set up a meeting. Free. No charge. I’ll even buy the meal. No federal mediator. No video cameras or recording devices. Just “little old me” and any DPS61 School Board members and the leadership of the DFTA. I’ll pick up the tab for a catered meal and I’ll buy the pen/pencils and paper. I’ll ask my Pastor Jeff Watts and his lovely wife Stacey at Renaissance Church if we can use our church’s brand-new sanctuary. It’s neutral place with a lot of space. Perfect for a meeting.
I want to extend an invitation to do nothing but talk. To look at each other and not point out any past transgressions or who said what. The meeting will have one focus and that’s to fix what’s broken.
Negotiating a contract doesn’t sound like an easy walk, so we’ll start with a game of dodgeball in the church’s sanctuary. I have to be on TA and Paula Busboom’s dodge ball team because if I hit Mrs. Busboom with a ball I think I’d cry. School Board President Nolan and the school board’s team can be comprised of whoever they want. We play a best-of-five series until we’re all laughing or crying from the ball marks.
Then we’ll have a great dinner. Food from the finest chefs in Decatur. We’ll break bread together. I’ve learned food, drink and a few well-told stories brings everyone together.
We won’t talk politics and we won’t talk contract. No negotiation talks of any kind. We will only talk about our families. Discussion will only be wrapped around our families and how much we love them. We can share phone pictures and laugh about the Halloween costumes our children wore. That would bring a lion and a lamb together.
After our dodgeball dinner, we will commence with discussions about finding a real approach to fix the teacher aides' contract. We will navigate the deeply divisive and personal issues that have put us on this cactus needle-filled path. A road that has detoured us from the job of teaching children and making sure we protect their educational journey.
Let’s meet, laugh and have fun. All transgressions and trespasses forgiven, and we do the work of the people. We work to understand and not condemn. More importantly we remember the children that suffer from our inability to fix what’s broken.