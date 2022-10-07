KEVIN HALE: Fear is a prison you impose on yourself

Never let your fears dictate the tenants of your life.

For decades I’ve ebbed and flowed on how much fear I had in my mind and heart. I limited my opportunities and possibilities because I was afraid. Medical care I needed to undertake for my safety and health needs were things I’d hide from and deny because of my paralyzing fear. That fear almost cost me my life and cost me more relationships than I care to share.

We all fear “things.” We fear heights, spiders, snakes and those insidious little scoundrel mice. We fear the adventure because to look over the hill might mean the road is going to be less paved and filled with barbed wire. Our minds and fear direct us to play it safe and not reach out beyond ourselves.

I’m not talking about those fears. The fear I’m writing about is the fear of trying. The fear of going. The fear of giving it one more chance.

Fear of failure is ridiculous. It’s just another chance to learn if you perceive new possibilities to help yourself understand instead of focusing on your mistakes and your stumbles. You do not learn by cheating for the “A.” You learn by understanding the skills required to save the child who is in your care. Learning the techniques to generate the art you will make requires fearlessness. Fighting fear of failure will allow you help souls you will save and aid you to fix all the broken things in your path. Your knowledge in everything. Your grades are ink on dusty documents and by no means define your knowledge, gumption, grit and determination.

Fear of being alone is baffling. The time I saw the most change in my life is when I saw the most change in myself. After my divorce, I feared being alone. I hid from the world like I wore a scarlet letter on my chest. I started going to movies alone. I stayed home and read quality self-help books. I rewarded myself by dining at restaurants and bars alone, Dining alone let me listen, learn and people watch individuals of different walks and experiences. I observed flaws in other people, and it helped me see the flaws in myself. I stopped fearing meeting my dates and started seeing them as new friends to make and my life change for the better. By laying down my fear I learned love for someone else is crafted and forged. It’s not easy and it must be worked on and renewed daily. Relationships cannot be assumed and taken for granted. My fears hindered all my relationship growth.

Fear of taking the journey is maddening. The sights of lights unseen cannot be limited because you are afraid. A Broadway show and a buzzer beater can all only be seen if you brave the road and let your heart be your compass. Travel before it’s too late.

Fear of others is debilitating. Reach out to those whose color, church, message and beliefs are all different from yours. My inner-city friends are as dear to me as the country folk I hug in my path. My students are a rainbow of greatness, not tribes waiting for the great reckoning. All my friends and all the people of every hue and difference in my life are beings I hold dear. They have all taught me my fear of them was a fear I painted in my mind. They brought me new bright lights to read the book of my life by.

Lastly, fear of the end is to deny peace and comfort to yourself and those you love most. Say I love you every day. I have missed opportunity after opportunity to tell my family how much I love them. I don’t do that anymore. I shower, embarrass and shout from the mountaintop how much I love my family members. I’ll take their embarrassment for the exuberance of my love.

I’m wanting to leave you with a gift. A gift I learned on a broken road and a jagged journey. You are not the sum of your fears. Life is about living fearlessly. When the mine shaft of your life collapses you let those who are digging to get to you out find your body with broken fingernails filled with rock, coal, dust and gravel. Let the search party find your body spent against the rock pile that lies upon you. Do not let them find tear tracks in the dust on your face. You let your family find a smile of love on your face and make the dirt, mud and dust coving your body be a symbol of your fight for them. Show them you feared nothing.