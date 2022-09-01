KEVIN HALE: Friend keeps trucking through sadness

I entered my truck in a car show.

My truck is a 2019 4-wheel drive truck. Nothing special. Nothing grand at all. I entered my truck to see what it would be like to be in a car show and to support an incredibly courageous and brave woman by the name of Dawn Hutchins.

The car show was full of every make model and car you can imagine. I say a ton of “1958 this”, “1962 that”, a “1978 wow” and a “1995 incredible”. The cars just were jaw-dropping and the people who put them in the show at Forsyth Baptist Church were as eclectic as the cars they were driving into the show.

I was so amazed, never having done something like that in my life, and it was walking out into a world I never knew existed.

The best car in the show was by far a blue 1965 Chevrolet Impala. It glistened and gleamed in the beautiful evening sun. It was a chariot for an epic hero to drive to the rescue of the village. It was machinery and art all rolled into a chassis that made you stop in your tracks.

This magical chariot belonged to Steve Hutchins and the car show carried his name. The Steve Hutchins Memorial Car Show. The event and the car were both crafted in love and with immense care.

Steve Hutchins and Dawn Hutchins are a special couple. They have a magnificent family raised to work hard and be people of robust character and full of family loyalty and joy. They are the stuff movies are made about. They fought the good fight and lived life as it was intended together for 49 years.

Steve Hutchins died December 21, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications. He died away from his family because COVID-19 protocols did not allow for close contact, but you can bet your mortgage separated or not, Steve didn’t die alone. His love and his family’s love crossed all barriers, viruses and trials in their way. I believe love transcends. It crosses all roads and roadblocks in the way. Steve and Dawn’s love was never separated or blocked by any gates or fences.

I worked with Dawn at Decatur Eisenhower. We became dear friends through school and never looked back. We’ve laughed until we cried and cried until we laughed. We are “besties” in every sense of the word. She has lifted me through all my trials. Dawn even came to sit with me when I was on dialysis. She brought me a white carnation and kept me company during a medical procedure I was embarrassed to have to endure or show the world. I hid it from family and dear friends.

When Dawn found out what I was going through, she walked into my dialysis clinic and wanted to be with me. When I told my nurses to send her away because of my shame and pain, she refused to leave and busted her way in to be with me. When I saw the concern in her eyes I relented, and she pulled up a chair and we talked like we were in a restaurant. When I suffered, she held my hand and held it until my pain passed.

Dawn, like anyone who loses a loved one, has suffered. I have visited her and taken her out to dinners. Sometimes I can say nothing. Sometimes God grants me wisdom to get my dear friend through the day. Mostly I just let her talk and cry about Steve.

Dawn came up with a brilliant idea to have a car show and name it after her husband. The Steve Hutchins Memorial Car Show. Dawn was afraid no cars would come and she asked me if I thought it was a good idea. I told her the famous line from "Field of Dreams:" “Build it and they will come.” I knew the love she and Steve had created would rise and build a great event.

Dawn looked for sponsors and they poured out their hearts and dollars. I even sponsored the event in my mother’s name, and I was determined to be at the event. I was going to enter my truck if it was the only car in the show. I was going to hug my friend and be there no matter the outcome.

On August 13, cars of every make and model and people of every race, creed and religion poured into that church parking lot. Beautiful engines with hoods lifted for as far as the eye could see.

Dawn reported some 500 individuals attended the event she put on with the help of family, her fantastic friends and volunteers. Free food, door prizes and trophies were handed out to the winners. It was a great salute to Steve.

Steve’s blue Impala sat parked in that church parking lot and I cried as I watched Dawn rally her family around his wondrous machine of incredible craftsmanship for a family photo. The people posing for that picture were all touched or shaped by Dawn and Steve in some way. What a great tribute and what a great way to say I love you and hello to Steve even when everyone is telling you to say goodbye.