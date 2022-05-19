KEVIN HALE: Heroes direct us down a heroic path

Susan Brunson Bishop and Allisa T. Henkel are my heroes. They are the inspiration for a wonderful performing act that promotes literacy to the children in Decatur, "Really READiculous.”

“Really READiculous” is a performance art based on books and they make books come to life. They bring talent, creativity and wonderful skill as they act out and perform the wonders of reading. They give texts live action and life altering zeal.

I love them and I love the fact they give children a glimpse of the magic reading can provide. Those two heroes deliver the understanding of words to children that may have limited reading comprehension skills. They use hilarity and wonderful understanding. They help relieve the intimidation of opening a book for young readers. Susan and her friend alleviate fear and embarrassment about the challenge of learning to read.

I’m not sure “Really READiculous” understands the scope of their greatness. Their performances make reading ridiculously fun.

Dr. Charles Edward Hale was the Director of the Staley Library for 25 years. I was raised on books and literature. My father once told me books would be erased one day. They would be thrown in dumpsters, burned, recycled and taken to dump sites and the written page would exist no more. I laughed and laughed. I couldn’t fathom not holding a book. The idea was hilarious in tone and structure. My father had to be living in an “Orwellian 1984” type of dimension.

Some psychologists and scientists say touching the paper and the turning of the page is rewarding to our minds. The visualization of the letters and images unlock key parts of our mind and help us travel the labyrinth of our brains. We use books to allow our minds to travel to destinations, times and people we can never be a part of in real life. Books are time machines. Novels are travel guides and long-lost friends we get to go on adventures with.

There is a famous study all schools should review and put into practical use in some way. It was a 1998 study done by Anderson, Wilson, and Fielding. The study laid out the very simple and plain fact that the more words you read per year allow you to score higher on state tests. SAT tests score rise if you read a lot.

For example, they found that if your read 5,327,000 words a year you were likely to score a 36 on your state SAT. If you only read 42,700 words you were on course to score a 13 on the SAT. That study should guide every school improvement plan in America. It opened my eyes to the possibility of helping our students unlock their greatness and the road map was laid out in this study.

The answer to our children’s greatness doesn’t require rocket science. We don’t need wifi, computers, iPads, electronic gadgets and gizmos. We need books and a “rubber hitting the road” plan to let kids sit down and read about things that interest them in the subjects we teach.

Libraries need to be repopulated with books, manuscripts, poetry and texts that are classical and filled with all the content areas that enlighten minds and open eyes to new problem solving. Problem solving that can lead young minds to crack open safes that open economic, trade school, and collegiate opportunities for them. Libraries can be launching pads for individuals of all ages to gain knowledge that will enlighten and better them.

I never understood why my parents read to me every night. I bristled at having to sit there and listen to the words flow out of my mother and father’s mouth. However, it created connection. It expanded my vocabulary because every time I didn’t understand a term or phrase, I would ask them what it meant, and I learned while I fell asleep in their arms. I never knew my brain was having phrases and vocabulary unlocked in my mind.

An investment needs to be made in adult learning. The state has to recognize that an increase in literacy funding doesn’t have to be limited to only young learners. Libraries need to become hubs of reading clubs and higher literacy education for all ages and bring a focus to make the citizens of our community and country begin to understand their environment better. Let’s be honest -- if your literacy is limited, the contract you sign might be ripping you off. If you can read, you might be able to search for lower interest rates and better jobs. That means reading puts money in everybody’s pockets.

We have to remove the stigma of reading books and put down the gaming consoles. The cell phone reading and the news tidbits they display do not count as expansive reading for the mind. And social media is not a qualifier for sound reading.

Grab a book and read an hour every day. Books can take us to places only dreamed of in the far reaches of the human mindscape.

As schools move towards more technology, I say let’s grab some “Old School.” Let’s invest in a way that has been around since the creation of schools. Books provide a way out. They can help people find paths, scholarships, entertainment that is life long and life changing.

Thank you, Susan, Allisa and “Really READiculous.” All along you didn’t know you two wonders were heroes. Did you? If there is one child sitting in your audiences that finds a cure to an incurable disease because you showed them that reading is fun, their road to greatness and maybe society’s salvation, you’re the greatest heroes in the world.

