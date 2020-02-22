KEVIN HALE: Kidney donors can and do save lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kidney disease and kidney donations are misunderstood and in the back of people’s minds. She wants to advance the cause and speed up the learning curve on getting people to seek out and understand the kidney donation process. Kidney disease not only has an impact on the individual, it also damages the family members that must watch the disease destroy those they love.

The event will take place in the Decatur Civic Center Auditorium and it’s going be a blow out you don’t want to miss. She’s looking for sponsors to help pay the bands and I’m sure if you contacted her, she would probably enjoy any help you could give.

The event will take place April 10, on Good Friday, and we have an opportunity to make it a Great Friday. Please consider donating and getting in on the event. Sarah would like to see it become an annual celebration of people helping the suffering souls that are being crushed under the tyranny of kidney disease.

We all need to understand kidney donation is nothing to fear. It is a gift that ends unspeakable pain and makes life renewed. Tom never got the call. He was never given another chance. We must educate the strong to help the weak. The Tommy’s of the world are waiting.

A kidney donation saved my life. It works. If you doubt you can make a difference come to Eisenhower and see an old, overweight teacher trying to help students enrich their lives. The chance to teach my magical students only happens because of a courageous soul named Todd Overturf. He looked into kidney donation and made the noble sacrifice. A sacrifice that I can never repay. All I can do is grit my teeth, dig in and fight for every person with a needle in their arm, sitting in a dialysis chair. Oh, and I can fight for Tommy.

Kevin Hale is an instructor at Eisenhower High School.

