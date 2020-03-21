KEVIN HALE: Let's Celebrate the classes of 2020

We have brilliant minds working on the pandemic right now. They are going to find a way through the mist. It will be time-consuming, frustrating and more expensive in treasure and life than our minds can comprehend. It’s going to hurt. This is going to leave a mark and hurt for years.

However, let the brilliant people fighting for our lives work. They may fall down and walk down the wrong alley. We pray for and pick up our leadership. Our turn has come to put ourselves last.

I think about the seniors at Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur, St. Teresa, Mount Zion and so many area schools. The class of 2020 is going to lose their educational process, their chance to grow and commune with peers and instructors and grow socially. Our seniors that have busted their tails for years to have spring sports seasons have just lost their last ride.

They are high school kids the NCAA can’t give another senior season to. They lose forever. Just think where, when and how are we going to have graduation ceremonies parents fought for, pushed their child to strive for and cried for countless nights to get them to the finish line?

The simple act of getting pictures taken in your child’s robe is such a gift and emotional moment for students and parents every year.