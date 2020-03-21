KEVIN HALE: Let's Celebrate the classes of 2020

How do you fight what you cannot see?
I’ve read a ton of social media that called this pandemic a hoax and/or a contrived media production. Coronavirus resulted in people packing Disney World, getting caught on ocean liners and grabbing toilet paper like it was infused with 100% pure gold flakes.
We didn’t show the best side of our humanity. We put the weak, elderly and immune-compromised citizens of our society last. Not out greatest hour.
As the timed has passed, I have had to force myself to get off Facebook and the television to get away from clueless talking heads and citizens who would rather attack our leadership.
I get it. The leadership around us was overwhelmed. But can we give them room to work? Mayor Julie Wolfe Moore is not hiding and trying to make your life harder. Governor Pritzker is not trying to take away freedoms we hold dear and President Trump is not intentionally trying to kill all of us.
They are waking up each morning and saying, “Ummmm…wow…that’s new.” And we have no system in place to deal with the “that’s new” they are looking at.
We are the best and better than what we have shown early in this race. America has always found a way. From the Revolution to World War II to 9/11. Americans have taken the punch, wiped off the blood and got up and changed the world.
We have brilliant minds working on the pandemic right now. They are going to find a way through the mist. It will be time-consuming, frustrating and more expensive in treasure and life than our minds can comprehend. It’s going to hurt. This is going to leave a mark and hurt for years.
However, let the brilliant people fighting for our lives work. They may fall down and walk down the wrong alley. We pray for and pick up our leadership. Our turn has come to put ourselves last.
I think about the seniors at Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur, St. Teresa, Mount Zion and so many area schools. The class of 2020 is going to lose their educational process, their chance to grow and commune with peers and instructors and grow socially. Our seniors that have busted their tails for years to have spring sports seasons have just lost their last ride.
They are high school kids the NCAA can’t give another senior season to. They lose forever. Just think where, when and how are we going to have graduation ceremonies parents fought for, pushed their child to strive for and cried for countless nights to get them to the finish line?
The simple act of getting pictures taken in your child’s robe is such a gift and emotional moment for students and parents every year.
I have an idea. Let me challenge you. Let’s find a way to make the Decatur Celebration, if we have one, a complete and committed effort to make the seniors of 2020 the focus of the event. Let’s have a huge graduation ceremony for all Macon County 2020 graduates and honor them and their parents. Let them all take pictures in front of our beloved Central Park fountain. Let’s have a huge ceremony where Decatur leaders, pastor’s and religious leaders all speak about the journey the 2020 class will embark on.
During the Decatur Celebration, let’s ask Millikin to host a huge sports weekend where every area high school spring sports team can play in a Macon county tournament so the seniors can walk on the field one more time. All Macon County high schools, public and private, can compete. We can have a massive senior day and for a moment recognize their parent’s sacrifice and efforts.
Please. I’m begging you. Let’s give these seniors one last charge.